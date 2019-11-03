Home

Bebe Edwards Picton


1924 - 2019
Bebe Edwards Picton

Bebe Edwards Picton, 95, of Toledo, Ohio, Hollywood, Florida and Pompano Beach, Florida, died peacefully on October 22, 2019. She was born in West Palm Beach, Florida, on June 30, 1924. She was married to and predeceased by her husband, Dean C. Picton, whom she married on May 27, 1944. She is survived by her children, Kathi, Tom and Ken, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

There will be no viewing or memorial service.

Published in The Blade from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
