Becky Beard Obituary
Becky Beard

Dulcimist Becky Beard died at her Toledo residence July 15th, 2019. She began performing as an amateur at age three and turned professional musician at eighteen. Also working as an actor and dancer, she appeared in the U.S., the UK, Ireland, and Central America. In addition, she was a writer of pulp fiction and related non-fiction, loved animals and the out-of-doors, and had many special interests and small obsessions.

Becky Beard leaves behind husband and best friend, Jim; mother, Bertha Hunt; brother, Nelson (Tina) Hunt; nieces and nephew, Ann, Elizabeth, Leeot, and Erik; grand-niece and grand-nephews, Penelope, Caden, and Nicholas as well as many dear cousins.

Services will be private.

Published in The Blade on July 18, 2019
