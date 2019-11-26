The Blade Obituaries
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
419-666-1566
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
Becky L. Blair


1947 - 2019
Becky L. Blair Obituary
Becky L. Blair

Becky L. Blair, age 72 of Rossford, Ohio passed away on November 24, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. She was born on October 31, 1947 in Toledo, Ohio to Emerson and Jenny (Given) Ueberroth. Becky was a bartender and cook for several area restaurants. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She looked forward to her "Funday Fridays" shopping at Walmart with her "Angel Baby" Kaiden.

Becky is survived by her husband, Dennis Blair; daughters, Jenell Sweeney, Cari Vicary, Holly (Bill McClanahan) DeHart, Sarah (Jason Smith) Larson, and Rachel (Greg) Linkous; 12 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren; sister, Ronnie (Pattie Gyori) Ueberroth and her dear friend, Char Birchall. Also surviving is her canine companion, Angel.

Family and friends may visit at the Sujkowski – Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd. on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 2 – 7 pm. Funeral services and interment will be private. In Lieu of flowers contributions may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. To leave online expressions of sympathy for the family please visit www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.

logo


Published in The Blade from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
