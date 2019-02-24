|
Becky Sue Kay (Booher) Gunn
Becky Sue Kay (Booher) Gunn, passed away on February 21, 2019 at St. Vincent Heart and Vascular Center at the age of 67. Becky was employed for over 32 years at St. Vincent Hospital as a unit clerk. She enjoyed gameshows. Becky will be remembered as a loving, caring person who would do anything for her family. Becky is survived by her son, John E. "JJ" (Jenny) Gunn, Jr.; grandchildren, Tyler, Andrew, Shawn and Dameon; siblings, Karen McNaughton and Kenneth Booher, II. She is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth H. and Cora L. Booher and her husband, the love of her life, John E. Gunn, Sr. By Becky's request there will be no services. Arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Trilby (419-473-1301).
I'm at Peace.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019