Bela KovacsBela Kovacs, 89, of Genoa, Ohio, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Mercy St. Vincent's Hospital. He was born in Hungary on April 18, 1931, to Bela and Rosie (Blasko) Kovacs. Bela married the love of his life, Margaret (Gottfried-Szuch), who preceded him in death. He worked for the Chrysler Corporation for 35 years before retiring. He enjoyed cooking Hungarian dishes for his family. What he cherished most was his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will miss him dearly.Bela is survived by his step-son, Thomas Szuch; grandchildren, Thomas Szuch, Erika (Brian) Ager, Erin (Jared) Lachey; great-grandchildren, Ashley, Allyssa Szuch, Logan, Zoe, Odin, Bradyn Ager, Kendall, Kingston and Nixon Lachey. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Margaret; step-son, Lawrence Szuch and many other loving family members.The family will greet friends on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 204 Main St., Genoa, OH 43430, from 10:00 am until the time of Mass at 11:00 am. Expressions of sympathy in Bela's name may be directed to Our Lady of Lourdes Church.