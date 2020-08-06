1/
Bela Kovacs
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bela Kovacs

Bela Kovacs, 89, of Genoa, Ohio, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Mercy St. Vincent's Hospital. He was born in Hungary on April 18, 1931, to Bela and Rosie (Blasko) Kovacs. Bela married the love of his life, Margaret (Gottfried-Szuch), who preceded him in death. He worked for the Chrysler Corporation for 35 years before retiring. He enjoyed cooking Hungarian dishes for his family. What he cherished most was his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will miss him dearly.

Bela is survived by his step-son, Thomas Szuch; grandchildren, Thomas Szuch, Erika (Brian) Ager, Erin (Jared) Lachey; great-grandchildren, Ashley, Allyssa Szuch, Logan, Zoe, Odin, Bradyn Ager, Kendall, Kingston and Nixon Lachey. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Margaret; step-son, Lawrence Szuch and many other loving family members.

The family will greet friends on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 204 Main St., Genoa, OH 43430, from 10:00 am until the time of Mass at 11:00 am. Expressions of sympathy in Bela's name may be directed to Our Lady of Lourdes Church.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved