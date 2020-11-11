1/1
Belinda Shultz
1949 - 2020
Belinda Shultz

Belinda Shultz, age 70, of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at her home. She was born December 22, 1949 in Toledo to Herman and Marie (Buchholz) Precht. Belinda was the secretary at Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Belinda is survived by her children, Alexander B. (Tracy) McKinstry IV and Jonathan E. (Leah) Shultz; grandchildren, Alexander V, Zachary, Haley, Jonathan Jr., Abbigail, Christopher, and Jarrett Bauer; great-grandchild, Parker; sister, Donna Andersen; brothers, Irvin and Robert (Sophie) Precht; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Lucille (Edward) Miller and Mary Baxter; and sister-in-law, Lois Precht.

Family and friends may visit Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH. The Funeral Service for Belinda will be Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be given to a charity of the donor's choice. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, those wishing to attend are reminded that masks and social distancing rules will be observed. Please share condolences at

hoeningfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
NOV
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
