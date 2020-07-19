Belva Leazon ReparBelva Leazon Repar, age 83, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on March 1, 2020. She was born in Bryan, Ohio, on May 31, 1936. Leazon graduated from Sherwood High School where she played basketball and was a majorette and lead cheerleader. She married Frank Repar, Jr. on January 24, 1955 and they remained together for 65 years. Leazon was a devoted mother and family person who always looked forward to family gatherings. She also was a member of the American Legion Post 553 Auxiliary.Leazon is survived by her husband, Frank Repar, Jr.; son, Jeffrey (Christine) Repar; grandchildren, Erick (Lisa) Young and Sherri (Shawn) Young McGuire, Kaila, Kristen and Zachary Repar; great-grandchild, Liam McGuire; siblings, Marjorie Myers, Gregory (Linda), Bradley and Rex Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Belva Smith; brother, Derek Smith; daughters, Pamela Jo Repar and Susan Repar Young.Leazon took a part-time job at Macy's shoe department that led her to become the store's department manager. Even after retirement, while shopping for shoes, she would help others with their difficult choices. For relaxation, she would work on cross stitch pictures. She eventually became an expert at making beautiful pictures. Leazon also loved animals, especially cats and dogs. She had a way with animals and they were at ease with her.A Celebration of Leazon's Life will be held at the American Legion Post 553, 206 S. Byrne Rd., Toledo, on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 2:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Toledo Humane Society or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Condolences may be left for the family at