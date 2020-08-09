1/
Ben Charles Deckman
1943 - 2020
Ben Charles Deckman

Ben Charles Deckman retired autoworker passed away from natural causes on July 24, 2020, at the age of 76 while transferring residency to Utah. During his last days he wished to be with his predeceased wife of 51 years. When he knew that the end was near he had a heavenly calm come over him.

Born in Toledo, Ohio, on November 28, 1943, to Charles and Ruth Deckman (Eastwood). Ben was raised in the VFW National Home from the age of 5 to 18 when he joined the Army and served from 64-67 where he met the love of his life, Sigrid, while serving in Germany. He returned to Toledo, Ohio, having two children then settled down later in life in Lambertville, Michigan.

Survived by son, Andrew and predeceased by elder son, Hans.

Private celebration of life will be held at a later to be determined date.


Published in The Blade from Aug. 9 to Aug. 25, 2020.
