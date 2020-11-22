Ben Franklin DavisFebruary 26, 1939 - November 17, 2020Ben Franklin Davis, 81, a resident of Alexis Gardens in Toledo, Ohio, and formerly of Winter Haven, FL, died Tuesday, November 18, 2020, in The Toledo Hospital. Born, February 26, 1939, in Parker Twp., IL, he was the son of Roy and Reba (Downey) Davis. Ben married Judith L. Schwartz on May 29, 1960, in Terre Haute, IN. Ben was employed by the Sears and Roebuck Company as a Visual Sales Manager, retiring in 1989. He was an active member for many years at Swiss Golf & Tennis Community in Winter Haven, FL and Lamb of God Lutheran Church in Haines City, FL. Ben was a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Toledo, OH and Lutheran Church of the Lakes in Addison, MI. He enjoyed playing poker, playing pool, golfing and bowling.He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Judith; daughters, Deb Davis and Susan (Thomas "Tim") Dawson; brother, Jim (Barb) Davis; sister, Freda (Philip) Nagle; nieces, Teresa (David) Jenkins and Jill (Jason) Davis-Gaskin. Ben was preceded in death by a nephew, Rick Everhart.Visitation and services were private. The family wishes to thank the entire staff at Alexis Gardens for the care given. Arrangements by the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, Temperance, MI.