Miss Beneva Cole
Ms. Beneva Cole, 74, of Toledo, OH, departed this life Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the University of Michigan Hospital. Ms. Cole was employed by the Toledo Mental Health Center, retiring after 30 years and was last employed by the Toledo Public Schools until her health failed. She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny & Estella Quinn and brothers Curtis and Howard. Surviving are her brothers, Otis and John Quinn; sister-in-law, Joyce Quinn; son, Ronald Cole, Sr.; daughters, Shawna (Cornelius) Madison, Rhonda Cole, Tonya Cole and selected daughter, Elloraine Maddox; 10 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives, church family and friends. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, June 26 at 7 p.m., preceded by a Family Hour/Wake at 6 p.m. at the Eastern Star Missionary Baptist Church. Dr. John W. Williams, Pastor and Officiant.
cbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from June 23 to June 24, 2019