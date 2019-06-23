Home

POWERED BY

Services
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eastern Star Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Eastern Star Missionary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Beneva Cole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beneva Cole


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Beneva Cole Obituary
Miss Beneva Cole

Ms. Beneva Cole, 74, of Toledo, OH, departed this life Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the University of Michigan Hospital. Ms. Cole was employed by the Toledo Mental Health Center, retiring after 30 years and was last employed by the Toledo Public Schools until her health failed. She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny & Estella Quinn and brothers Curtis and Howard. Surviving are her brothers, Otis and John Quinn; sister-in-law, Joyce Quinn; son, Ronald Cole, Sr.; daughters, Shawna (Cornelius) Madison, Rhonda Cole, Tonya Cole and selected daughter, Elloraine Maddox; 10 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives, church family and friends. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, June 26 at 7 p.m., preceded by a Family Hour/Wake at 6 p.m. at the Eastern Star Missionary Baptist Church. Dr. John W. Williams, Pastor and Officiant.

cbrownfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from June 23 to June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now