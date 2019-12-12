|
Benjamin C. Riester
Benjamin C. Riester, age 30, of Swanton went home to heaven on Monday December 9, 2019 as a result of a tragic motor vehicle accident. He was greeted in heaven by his grandparents, Chester and Jane Kolodziejczyk, John and Lucille Riester, and his baby sister. As well as his dogs, Bo and Cooper. Ben was born in Toledo, Ohio on April 3, 1989 to Karen S. (Kolodziejczyk) and Christopher L. Riester. He was a 2008 graduate of Toledo Central Catholic High School and a 2011 graduate of Hocking College with a degree in Wildlife Management. Ben loved hunting, fishing, trapping, pig farming, diesel trucks, the Lima Coon Dog Trials, beer drinking and country music. He was employed the last six years as a Shop Manager, Laser Screen Operator, and Hell Raiser for Hite Concrete Pumping, Neapolis, Ohio.
Surviving are his parents, his sister Kellie (Ryan) Lumbrezer, his brother Jacob (Taylor Truckor) Riester and nephews, Gage, Kade and Cole, whom he thought the world of. Numerous friends, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family also survive as well as his best canine friends, Blu, Thunder and Emma Jean.
The family will receive guests on Saturday December 14, 2019 from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the Thomas. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home 2426 North Reynolds Rd. Toledo, OH. 43615 where memorial services will be held at 7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the American Coon Hunters Association at P.O. Box 543 Dickson, TN 37056. Or a charity of the donors' choice.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 12, 2019