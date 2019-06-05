Benjamin James Brunn



Benjamin James Brunn, age 35, of Florence, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 while visiting friends in Colorado. He was born October 14, 1983 to Roger and Millie (Becker) Brunn in Sylvania, Ohio.



Ben graduated from Springfield High School in 2001, later in life he moved to Florence, Kentucky and became Manager for the local Staples. During his time in Ohio Ben enjoyed running especially at Wildwood Metro Park. He had a huge love for heavy metal music and it inspired him to play guitar at the early age of 15. Ben was a great and loyal friend; he was loved by so many and will be greatly missed.



Left to cherish Ben's memory is his mother, Millie; brothers, Steve W. (Billie) and Doug M. (Bethany); sister, Megan Reed; significant other, Justine Hofmann; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Ben was predeceased by his father, Roger Brunn.



Friends will be received Friday, June 7, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland, Ohio (419-865-8879). Funeral services will be Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes, 6149 Hill Avenue, Toledo, OH 43615 and burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Ben's name can be made out to the donor's choice. Condolences and special memories may be shared with Ben's family by visiting our website at:



www.neville-funeral.com





Published in The Blade on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary