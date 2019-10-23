Home

Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Rosary
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:30 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Prayer Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Epiphany of the Lord Parish, St. Thomas Aquinas Church
729 White St.
Toledo, OH
Benjamin Jose Dionisio


1985 - 2019
Benjamin Jose Dionisio Obituary
Benjamin Jose Dionisio

Benjamin Jose Dionisio, 34, died unexpectedly in an auto accident in Canada Friday, October 18, 2019. He was born May 23, 1985 in Sylvania. Benjamin was a 2003 graduate of St. Francis De Sales High School, a 2007 graduate of the University of Toledo, a 2012 graduate of the University of Sto. Tomas, College of Medicine, Philippines and currently enrolled in Mercy College of Nursing. He enjoyed movies, music, traveling, comics and sports, and he was an avid "foodie".

Benjamin is survived by his parents, Ramonito and Emilia (Diokno) Dionisio; sisters, Maribeth (Brent) Cengia and Marivi Dionisio; nieces, Sophie and Isabel; grandmother, Jovita; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Virginia Diokno; uncles, Miguel Diokno, Antonio Diokno, Vicente Diokno, and Benjamin Dionisio.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Friday, October 25, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. where a rosary will be prayed at 5:30 p.m. and a scripture service at 7 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Epiphany of the Lord Parish, St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 729 White St., Toledo, OH 43605. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis De Sales High School or Epiphany of the Lord Parish, St. Thomas Aquinas Church.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade on Oct. 23, 2019
