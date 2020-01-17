Home

Dutcher Funeral Home
440 W Chicago St
Coldwater, MI 49036
(517) 278-2795
Benjamin Joseph Rognon


1941 - 2020
Benjamin Joseph Rognon Obituary
Benjamin Joseph Rognon

Benjamin Joseph Rognon, 78, of Coldwater passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Bronson Battle Creek Hospital.

In following Ben's wishes, cremation has taken place and no formal services are planned. The family was cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home.

Benjamin was born December 24, 1941 to Leroy and Florence (Cummings) Rognon in Zanesville, OH. He was a hardworking man spending many years working in maintenance at "Cameo" in Toledo. Ben moved to the Coldwater area about 15 years ago to be closer to his family.

Ben liked old cars and movies. He enjoyed spending time with people watching, singing, and making people smile. Ben will be remembered for his charming personality and a good sense of humor. He was a very sweet, kind, and gentle man with a wise and persistent nature. His true joy in life was spending time with his family.

Benjamin is survived by his children, Benjamin Rognon of Albion and Lu (Will) Howard of Quincy; his granddaughter, Mari-Lynn (Ryan) Marquart of Coldwater; and their sons, Kolton and Jace. He was preceded in death by his parents; and 17 brothers and sisters.

Memorials may be directed to Coach Eby Center in Coldwater.

www.dutcherfh.com

Published in The Blade on Jan. 17, 2020
