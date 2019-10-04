|
|
Bennett (Ben) Burge Smith
Bennett (Ben) Burge Smith, 64, of Columbus, OH passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Ross Heart Hospital.
Ben leaves his son Brian and his wife Brooke of Columbus, OH; daughter Erin and her husband Sean of Chicago, IL; his three grandchildren, Hadley, Hudson and Jackson; his former wife Kathy; mother Belva, siblings Doug (Linda), Kent, Christine (Dave Koch) and Dianne (Robert Brown), nieces and nephews, and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Wilbur Burge Smith.
Ben's love for his family was immense and obvious to those who knew him. He was a coach, league commissioner, Boy Scout leader, and the biggest fan of his kids. That love grew even stronger with his grandchildren. Hershey kisses are now called Grandpa kisses because his favorite tradition was to sneak his grandchildren the candy while their parents were not looking.
Ben was a passionate sports fan and historian. He loved the Buckeyes and all Cleveland teams. While he never witnessed a championship from his beloved Browns or Indians (so close so many times), the Cavs and Buckeyes gave him a few over the years. Ben also loved card games, especially euchre, playing in many Euchre Clubs in Central Ohio.
Ben was a lifelong blood donor, his blood being especially beneficial to premature babies. Ben passed on September 29th, National Heart Day, a day that asks us all to make a pledge to ourselves and families to strive for heart healthiness. His family asks that you honor Ben's memory by being a regular blood donor or by making a contribution to the American Red Cross or the .
A Celebration of Life event will be planned for a future date.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 4, 2019