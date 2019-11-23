|
Bennie L. Sullivan Sr.
Bennie L. Sullivan, Sr., 83, of Toledo, Ohio, went home to be with the lord November 15, 2019, at his residence.
Preceding him in death were his father, James Sullivan Sr.; mother, Freddie (Hutchens) Sullivan; his son, Kennie D. Sullivan; and siblings, Leroy , Dorothy, James, Earl, Earlean and Bobbie.
Bennie grew up in Drew, Mississippi and attended Scott High School in Toledo, later on enlisted in the Unites States Marine Corp, serving proudly for three years. Following his discharge he was employed at Chevrolet of Toledo later changed to GM Powertrain where he was an auditor and inspector as well as serving on the United Way Board. He retired with 31 years of service. Bennie was a Minister at St. James Holiness Church of God and Christ as well as Cornerstone Church serving in the outreach ministry.
Surviving are his loving wife and faithful partner of 63 years, Earlean Sullivan; sons, Bennie (Deanna) Sullivan of Tennessee, Zennie Sullivan of Toledo with special friend, Lisa B. with a host of nieces and nephews and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Bennie loved his family and was fiercely protective of each and every one of them. The family will receive guests Monday, November 25, 2019, from 10:00 am - 11:00 am at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Monday at 11:00 am. at the funeral home followed by burial at Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania.
