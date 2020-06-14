Bennie Perales Jr.Bennie Perales Jr., 66, of Toledo, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center. Bennie was born in Toledo, Ohio on August 24, 1953 to Benito and Lucia (Martinez) Perales. Bennie, a Sheriff Deputy for 24 years retired from the Lucas County Sheriff's Department. Prior to working for the Sheriffs Dept Bennie had worked for Libbey Owens Ford for 10 years; he also was the owner of Quick Plow Inc. He was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Bennie enjoyed music and playing the drums; he also loved to watch football, especially Norte Dame and Oakland Raiders. In the 1980s he coached football for East Side Central and in the 90s he coached the Oakdale Vikings. Other hobbies included grilling and gardening. His true love was his family, with his heart of gold he loved spoiling them.Surviving are his loving wife, Blanca (Vallejo) Perales; daughters, Rita (Perales) and Roberto Delgado; Laura (Perales) Sifuentes and Aaron Howard; Mother, Lucia M. Perales; Grandchildren Benito (Lalo) Perales III, Elizabeth Enright, Carlos Delgado, Matilde Delgado; Great grandchildren, Josiah Handy; sister, Lucy "LuLu" Perales; brother, Francisco Perales; his fur babies and best friends, Molly and Michael. Bennie was preceded in death by his father; and sister, and brother-in-law, Margaret (Perales) and Robert "Bob" Layne.Visitation will be held on Monday, June 15 from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, Oregon where the Rosary will be recited on Monday at 7:00 pm followed with special music. Funeral services will begin in the funeral home on Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. followed with a sheriff procession to St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 728 S. St Clair Street for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Memorial contributions may be directed to his family.