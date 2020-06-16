We had the pleasure of meeting Bennie and Blanca before they married. Bennie was a good drummer in his father's dance band and enjoyed being around that group of musicians.
Those are the good memories we have of Bennie. Rest in heavenly peace Bennie.
Roy and Alicia Lucio
(News story) Bennie Perales, Jr., a longtime Lucas County sheriff's deputy and volunteer in the community where he was born, died Thursday at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. He was 66.
He died of cardiac arrest, his wife of 44 years, Blanca Perales, said.
Mr. Perales retired from the Lucas County Sheriff's Office in 2006 after serving for 24 years as a deputy.
Before that, he worked at Libbey Owens Ford for 10 years in the 1970s and 1980s in different capacities, starting out as a glass factory worker and ending as a payroll handler.
He also owned and operated Quick Plow Inc., a Toledo snow removal and landscaping business, from its inception 1995 until 2011, when he closed it.
"He most definitely was very proud of being a sheriff's deputy, and he got a lot of respect from everybody. He was very well liked by the whole community. He treated people with respect, and they respected him," Mrs. Perales said.
She remembered that he had told her that one of his earliest memories was that of his father talking to a state trooper with "utmost respect" and that he wanted to be in law enforcement ever since.
Mr. Perales also volunteered to coach football at the former East Side Central Elementary School during the 1980s and at the Oakdale Elementary School in the 1990s.
"He wanted to keep the kids busy and out of trouble. And football was his favorite sport. That's why he did it," his wife said.
Mr. Perales was born Aug. 24, 1953, in Toledo to Lucia and Benito Perales.
A Waite High School graduate, he took law enforcement classes at the University of Toledo.
In his free time, Mr. Perales enjoyed playing the drums, grilling, and gardening.
He also enjoyed watching football and was a fan of the University of Notre Dame and the Oakland Raiders.
Mr. Perales was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church and a former member of the Good Shepherd Parish, both in Toledo.
He was preceded in death by his father and sister.
Surviving are his wife, Blanca Perales; daughters, Rita Delgado and Laura Sifuentes; mother, Lucia Perales; sister, Lucy "LuLu" Perales; brother, Francisco Perales; four grandchildren; and a great grandson.
Funeral services will be at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home's Oregon Chapel, where a sheriff procession to Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church will immediately follow.
Visitation is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m.
This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at sigov@theblade.com or 419-724-6089.
