Benton "Ben" R. Detty
Benton "Ben" R. Detty, 88, of Genoa, died Sunday evening, October 27, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. Ben was born April 13, 1931, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to William and Edna (Ray) Detty. On August 1, 1951, in Angola, Indiana, he married Lucille L. Schanke and she preceded him in death June 28, 2016. Ben retired from Art Iron in 1993 as a crane operator. When the Ohio turnpike was being constructed, he worked building the bridges. He also plowed snow on the turnpike and worked at the plaza service center, where he met many famous celebrities over the years. Ben enjoyed working outside in his yard and on his cars, taking great pride in their upkeep. Ben was a devoted family man, cheering on his grandchildren at their sporting events, sharing holidays and vacations with family and friends. He was also a loving and devoted husband and took care of Lucille at home until her passing.
Ben is survived by his daughter, Kim (Gary) Sosnowicz of Toledo; grandchildren, Anthony (Tricia) Sosnowicz and Nicolas Sosnowicz; and great grandson, Colton Sosnowicz; as well as his brother, Joe (Fern) Detty of Londonderry. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and siblings, Bob, Kate, Jim, Vance, Ralph, and Ann.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa, where the funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 1, 2019. Burial will take place in Clay Township Cemetery. Memorials for Ben may be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551; or Allen-Clay Joint Fire Dist. #35, 3155 N. Genoa Clay Center Rd., Genoa, OH 43430.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 30, 2019