Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Bernadene "Bernie" Grochowski


1927 - 2019
Bernadene "Bernie" Grochowski Obituary
Bernadene "Bernie" Grochowski

Bernadene "Bernie" Grochowski, 92 years, of Toledo, OH passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg, OH. The daughter of William and Carrie (Brown) Robinson she was born on January 23, 1927 in Toledo, OH.

Bernadene married the love of her life John Grochowski on April 30, 1949. Bernie was a strong and loving woman who never gave up. A testament to when you put your mind to something you can achieve anything. This courage led her to be a 45 year cancer survivor. She enjoyed golfing, spending time by the pool with her family and the great-grandchildren.

Bernie is survived by her sons, Jim (Vicki) and Gary (Karen) Grochowski; grandchildren, Justin (Heather) Grochowski, Molly (Bob) Gerzetich and Gunnar Grochowski; great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Chace, Nolan, Benjamin and Lilah; sister Winifred Raffa. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; brothers, Jack and Jim Robinson; sister, Bella Hall and daughter-in-law, Debra Grochowski.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Ave Temperance, MI. where the funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Anthony Cemetery, Temperance, MI. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

bedfordfuneralchapel.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Mar. 9, 2019
