Bernadette A. Bollin
1925 - 2020
Bernadette A. Bollin

8/6/1925 - 5/31/2020

On May 31, 2020, Bernadette Ann Bollin (Holzer), age 94, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her loved ones after a brief illness at Sunset Village in Sylvania. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, on August 6, 1925, to the late Thersa Adamshick and Berndard Holzer.

She attended Notre Dame Academy and signed up for the Army as a W.A.C. (Women's Army Corps) during WWII. As a devoted wife and mother, she married her lifelong friend, Jerry Bollin, who she met during their first communion; together they raised six children.

Bernadette was the 1st President of the Catholic War Veterans Logsdon –Walla Post #639. She volunteered for all Voting Days, as well as the Little Sisters of the Poor and Toledo Hospital for many years. Living in Toledo her entire life, she was voted runner up for Mrs. Toledo.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed shopping, antiquing and going to estate sales in the area. She enjoyed her card playing friends and hosting many luncheons and dinner clubs. Being a lifelong member of Gesu Church, she attended many church festivals with her family and friends.

Throughout the years, she and her husband traveled around the world together. They had a wonderful group of lifelong friends and spent many summers at Wampler's Lake in the Michigan Irish Hills. Her family and friends loved socializing with them at countless celebrations and special occasions.

One of her greatest joys as a Mother and Grandmother was to teach her daughters and granddaughter the great skill of learning how to sew. Besides being a wonderful homemaker, she was a terrific cook. She was adamant that her children read the recipe and did not skip on any ingredients. As a fulltime mother, she went to all her children's school events and supported all of them in their activities.

Surviving are her children, Debra Worst, Greg (Jan), Jeff, Mark (Kathy), and Chris (Larry) Younkman. Also surviving are her 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jerry; daughter, Cindy; siblings Joan, Tom, Bernard; and son-in-law, Allen.

Due to the COVID- restrictions, a Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Bernadette will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her name to the Sunset Village Association Fund, 9640 Sylvania Metamora Rd, Sylvania, Ohio 43560.

www.toledocremation.com


Published in The Blade from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Toledo
1405A Bernath Parkway
Toledo, OH 43615
419-861-3770
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 4, 2020
I was very glad to see Bernadette when I visited Sunset Village. She remembered me and my family and we picked up as though it hadn't been years since we had last met. Her sparkle and warmth was evident and she was as stylish as ever! My sincere condolences to her family.
Pat Shearman
June 4, 2020
Id like to say I was blessed to have spent the last two and a half months with Bernadette at Sunset Village. She and I became really close during this time. Seeing her beautiful smile each time I visit her just made my day! I am sure going to miss her and all of her story she shared with me from her past! I send my condolences to her family! You all are in my thoughts and prayers. -Dee
Diane E. Cundick
Friend
