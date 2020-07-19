Bernadette A. (Montri) McNaryBernadette A. (Montri) McNary, age 85, of Toledo, Ohio passed away peacefully, the same date as her mother 51 years later, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio.She was born November 22, 1934, to the late Alice D. (Mackey) Holmes and Fire Chief Frances J. Brennan of Toledo, Ohio. She graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1952.She married Robert Montri on June 20, 1953, together they had six children.Left to cherish Bernadette's memory are her children, Karen (Lynn) Evearitt, Cathy (Pete) Burnett, Diane (Jeremy) Foley, and Kenneth (Cindy) Montri; she was blessed with 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; sisters, Sharon (David) Amborski and Noreen Brennan. Bernadette was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard McNary in 1981; children, David F. Montri in 2018, Ronald J. Montri in 2020; and sister, Sandra Rabel in 2016.Bernadette enjoyed spending time with family and friends, she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.Due to the current circumstances, guidelines in regards to social distancing and masks will be highly recommended.Family will be receiving guests Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Road, Toledo, Ohio 43623 (419 473 0300). Visitation will continue from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 2240 Castlewood Drive, Toledo, Ohio 43613. Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Church, with internment following at Toledo Memorial Park.To share Memories and Condolences with Bernadette's family please visit our website.