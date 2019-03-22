Bernadette "Bernie" Eleanor (Kahle) Ford



Bernadette "Bernie" Eleanor (Kahle) Ford, 93, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in the comfort of her own home after many days encircled in the love of dear family members. Bernie, one of ten children, was born January 15, 1926, in Maumee, OH, to George James and Frances Josephine (Nichter) Kahle. A devout Catholic, Bernie graduated from Central Catholic High School in Toledo, OH, and was a member of St. Patrick Parish in Providence (Grand Rapids), OH. On June 14, 1947, Bernie married James V. Ford, who preceded her in death. She moved to Saline, MI, more than three years ago to be in the tender care of her daughter Sharon. Bernie is survived by her sisters Patricia "Pat" Kahle of Maumee, OH, and Sister Marie Therese of High Ridge, MO; sons Jim "Butch" (Karla) Ford, Tim (Eva) Ford, and Joe Ford; daughters Sharon Ford Austermiller, Kate (Jim) Austin, and Gail (Tom) Thompson; and 17 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by James, her husband of 68 years, and her daughter Carol Sgro. Bernie kept her sense of humor through even her final days, reminding her family that, "If you can't laugh at something, than what is it good for?" By those closest to her, Bernie will be remembered for her fondness of stories for days long gone and a good cup of coffee, for her love of children – especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren, for her endless supply of frozen candy bars and hours spent playing card games, and a personal catalogue of colorful phrases. Visitation for Bernie will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 2:00 – 6:00 PM in the WRIGHT-HANNEMAN Funeral Home, 24084 W. Second Street, Grand Rapids, Ohio 43522. Tele: 419-832-2511. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM with Father Patrick Rohen, Captain, U.S. Army (Ret.) officiating. Interment will immediately follow in St. Patrick Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Bernie's honor may be gifted to Arbor Hospice, 2366 Oak Valley Drive, Ann Arbor, Michigan, 48103. Wright-Hanneman Funeral is honored to served Bernadette's family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfh.com



Published in The Blade on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary