Bernadette "Bernie" Valigosky



Bernadette Valigosky, 84, of Toledo, OH, journeyed home to the Lord on November 8, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice after a brief illness. She was born February 28, 1936 to Bernard and Rose Olender and attended Central Catholic High School. Bernie worked for the Bell Telephone Company and then later at Toledo Trust/KeyBank in Point Place.



Bernie was a loving and devoted mother to her four children, whom she raised with her husband of 26 years, Paul A. Valigosky. She took great pride in her children's accomplishments and supported them in all their pursuits. Bernie enjoyed gardening and the roses that filled her yard allowed her to enjoy their beauty and stay active while taking care of them. She also devoted much time and energy to her grandchildren and their activities. She was a wonderful cook and her amazing dinners and Christmas cookies will be missed at family gatherings. She was a member of St. John the Baptist parish, and served as a Eucharistic minister for many years.



Bernie had many close friends, and in her retirement, loved spending the cold winter months with a number of them in Ft. Myers, FL, where she enjoyed going out to eat, playing cards and entertaining both friends and family.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; sister, Lucille Craney; and great grandson, Wyatt Smosarski. She is survived by her brother, Thomas (Cathy) Olender of Canton, MI. She is also survived by her 4 children, Steven (Christine) Valigosky, Jeanne (Martin) Ruikka, Michael (Lisa) Valigosky, and Julie (Chad) Veres. She leaves behind 10 grandchildren, Alex (Sandra) and Zack (Vanessa) Valigosky, Christopher (Liz) and Ryan (Elizabeth) Ruikka, Audrey (Josh) Smosarski, Jessica (Pat) Roberts, Lauren and Carson Valigosky, and Logan and Connor Veres. She was also blessed with two great-grandchildren, Trent and Emery Ruikka.



The family will hold a small memorial mass to honor Bernie's life at St John the Baptist Church; please contact the family for details. The mass will be limited in size, and masking guidelines and social distancing requirements will be observed. We will plan a celebration of her life at some point in the future when conditions permit. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to either St. John the Baptist Church or to Ebeid Hospice.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store