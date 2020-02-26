|
Bernadine A. Martin
Bernadine A. Martin passed away in her home on Saturday, February 22nd. She was born June 12,1930 to Walter and Bernice Jarzynski. She was the oldest sister to Mary Ann Jarzynski, the late Jane Jarzynski, and Gerald Jack (Judy) Jarzynski. She graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1948. She worked as a secretary for E. W. Bliss before marrying Donald Martin who preceded her in death in 1982. With the early death of her husband, she had a close bond with her two sisters and they frequently travelled and socialized together. She was a devoted mother to her four children, David (Shirley) Martin, Diane (Dave) Fockler, Lynn (Mark) Koeniger, and Jeff (Debbie Maxwell) Martin. She had 14 grandchildren and one great grandchild. Her hobby was cooking which she did without written recipes. She would make big pots to share and pies from scratch. A generous woman with a big, warm heart, she was always giving to her family. After her children were grown, she worked for many years at the University of Toledo's bursar office retiring in 2000. She enjoyed eating out and was very active. A devout catholic, she belonged to Gesu Church. We pray that she will join her husband Don in heaven in peace and happiness for eternity.
A funeral mass will be held Thursday, February 27 at 11:00 a.m. at Gesu Church, 2049 Parkside Dr., where visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow immediately at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you would please contribute to St. Francis de Sales High School. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ansberg-West Funeral Directors, 419-472-7633. To send her family online condolences please visit:
www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 26, 2020