Bernadine Bilski



Bernadine (Hrosko) Bilski, age 97, of Rossford, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at The Gardens of St. Francis. She was born on September 19, 1921 in Ford City, PA to John and Julia (Masek) Hrosko, Sr. Bernadine was married to Stanley T. Bilski for almost 69 years and he predeceased her in 2010. She was a homemaker, member of All Saints Catholic Church, the Ladies Guild and a member of the Rossford Senior Citizen's Club.



Surviving are her daughters, Judy (Ron) Schramm, Sr., Linda (Willie) Hegedus, Gerri (Jim) Lehmkuhl and Patti (Joe) Halicek, Jr.; grandchildren, Ron (Pat) Schramm, Jr., Leann (Mark) Marek, Jennifer Schramm, Mark Schramm, Justin (Julie) Hegedus, Brent (Michelle) Lehmkuhl, Tara (Ryan) Parker, Kevin Lehmkuhl, Krista (Michael) Hayes and Jacob Halicek; great grandchildren, Ron Schramm III, Jimmy Grandowicz, Morgan and Brayden Lehmkuhl, Drew and Ally Parker, Dylan and Tyler Hegedus, Stella and Owen Hayes; great great granddaughter, Jozie Weber; step-great grandchildren, Megan (Jim) Inglis and Geoffrey (Carla) Marek and Riley Hayes; step great great granddaughter, Olivia Inglis. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.



Bernadine was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Eddie Hrosko and John Hrosko; sisters, Anna Thomas, Julia Worchuck, Pauline Holizna, Mildred Kaczmarek and Angela Szul.



Family and friends may visit at the Sujkowski Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd. on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 2 – 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 1 PM at All Saints Catholic Church, 628 Lime City Rd., Rossford where the family will greet guests beginning at Noon in the church narthex. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Contributions in Bernadine's memory may be directed to All Saints Catholic Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. The family wishes to thank the staff of The Gardens of St. Francis (formerly Little Sisters of the Poor) and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for the special care given to their mother. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at



www.walkerfuneralhomes.com





