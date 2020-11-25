Bernadine Budd
7/1/1929 - 11/17/2020
Bernadine "Betty" Budd, age 91, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. She was born in Waterville, Ohio, on July 1, 1929, to the late Vernon and Bessie (Woodling) Childs.
In addition to her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her 2 sons, Robert Budd and Larry Budd. She is survived by her 3 children, Dianne (Richard) Booth, William Budd, and Debbie Doxsee; 7 grandchildren: 14 great grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In loving memory of Bernadine, contributions may be made to American Cancer Society
.
Graveside service at 11:00am on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Fort Meigs Cemetery, 620 West Indiana Ave., Perrysburg OH 43551.
To share a memory of Bernadine or leave a special message for her family, visit:www.NewcomerToledo.com