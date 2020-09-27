Bernadine Elizabeth EltonBernadine Elizabeth Elton, 92, of Swanton, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Swanton Valley Center. She was born August 31, 1928 in Toledo, Ohio to Horace R. and Elizabeth (Shelt) Griffin. Bernadine married Elvin Elton on August 7, 1947. He preceded her in death on November 16, 1980.Bernadine worked for several factories in the area. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Swanton Senior Center and the Swanton American Legion Auxiliary Post #479.Bernadine is survived by her daughters, Patricia Krohn and Pamela Phillips; son, James (Betty) Elton; grandchildren, Tim (Tina) Krohn, Scott (Julie) Krohn, Greg Phillips, Jason (Julie) Elton and Sarah (Lon) Lucas; 8 great-grandchildren, Lauren Krohn, Nate Krohn, Lacey, Madison, Zander and Aber Krohn, Enrique and Jocelyn Morales, and Hannah and Leah Lucas; as well as life-time friends, Leta Marzolf and Ruth Hutchison.Besides her husband, Elvin; Bernadine was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Betty Jean; son in law, Butch and long time companion, Robert Kline.Family and friends may visit Monday, September 28th from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 204 Chestnut St, Swanton, Ohio. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 29th at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home, with Pastor Jerry Griffin officiating. Interment will follow at Dutch Ridge Cemetery.The family extends a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Swanton Valley for their wonderful care.Memorial contributions may be made to Swanton Valley - Activities Fund.Arrangements by Weigel funeral Home (419.826.2631).