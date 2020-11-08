Bernadine Joan "Deena" Harp
Bernadine Joan "Deena" Harp, 81, of Wauseon, OH went to be with the Lord on November 3, 2020, at the Swanton Valley Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. Deena was born on September 25, 1939, in Toledo, Ohio to Frank and Clara (Nowak) Zbierajewski who both preceded her in death.
Deena graduated from Whitney High School of Toledo in 1958. After meeting the love of her life, Hershel "Norman" Harp, she spent her days as a homemaker raising their three daughters while enjoying her craft of baking and preparing delicious meals, often enough to "feed a small army," as her husband would say. Anyone visiting the Harp home knew they could leave full and satisfied. With an infectious laugh, Deena had a fabulous sense of humor and loved to hear a good joke as much as she loved to tell one. During their years in Swanton, Ohio, Deena was an active member of the community, enjoying volunteering at the local schools. She also truly loved the time she spent at the Swanton Senior Center, returning often even after their move to Wauseon. Deena enjoyed playing cards with family but held a true love for fishing where she found peace and solace, especially spending time with family at Lake Seneca.
Deena was a faithful wife to Norman for over 54 years, a caring mother to her girls, and a proud grandmother of all her grand and great-grandchildren. She saved every card, every note, every trinket from her children and grandchildren and loved to share her pride of them all.
Deena is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Norman Harp, whom she married on May 21, 1966; daughters, Leann (Dan) Wilcox, Kristia Harp, and Rebecca (Joe'l) Harp-Sligh; grandchildren, Cody, Madissen, Hayley, Zach, Erica, Adriana, Ellery, and Kingston; great-grandson, Kayden; brothers, Dave, John, Frank, Jr. (Helen), and Stanley (Irene); sister, Kathy (Tom); and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held at a later time and place to be determined due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Memorial contributions may be made in Deena's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
