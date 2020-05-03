Bernadine M. KirwenBernadine M. Kirwen, age 92, from Gibsonburg, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was a member of St. Michael's Church in Gibsonburg. Born on February 19, 1928, to Herman and Helen (Widman) Foos, and she graduated from Gibsonburg High School in 1946. After high school she worked for a Toledo doctor as a medical technician. Bernadine was an accomplished seamstress and took up quilting later in life. Her family has enjoyed having these beautiful quilts in their homes. She enjoyed traveling and visited Italy, Japan, Prague, Spain, Ireland, Hawaii, Austria and the Caribbean. She also enjoyed many visits to Walt Disney World in Florida with her family. An active volunteer, she worked in the pediatric wards of St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo and ProMedica Memorial Hospital in Fremont for over 20 years. She was a member of St. Vincent Medical Center Auxiliary, ProMedica Memorial Hospital and the American Legion Auxiliary. When her children were young she served as a leader in both Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts. In 1980, she learned to swim and swam at the Fremont YMCA for 32 years.Surviving are children, Barbara Dudley (Bill), Angela Howard (Jim), Larry Kirwen, Rosalie Spaulding (Maurice Jr.) and Maureen Kirwen-Huffman (John); grandchildren, Daniel and Abigail Dudley, Alexander Howard, Erin Nelson, Bryan Kirwen, Kylie Kirwen, Ryan Spaulding and Cory Desousa; great-grandchildren, Theodora Dudley, Hobbs Dudley, Knox Dudley, William Howard, Hayden Spaulding, Mia Desousa and Joplin Spaulding; sisters, Mildred (Roger) Brickner and Jeanette (Jeffrey) Babione and brother, Kenneth (Judy) Foos. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond "Bud" Kirwen; grandson, Ian Coyle Huffman; sisters, Marleen Henline, Eileen Willer, Norma Jean VossBerg, Marcele Burns; brothers, Howard, Robert, Herbert and Richard Foos.Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 319 W. Madison Street, Gibsonburg, OH, has had the privilege of serving the Kirwen family. At this time services will be private. A Funeral Mass for Bernadine will be held at a later date. If you would like us to add your name to the family's online register you may call us at 419-332-7391. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to St. Michael Catholic Church, 317 E. Madison Street, Gibsonburg, OH, 43431, or the Gibsonburg Clergy Association Food Pantry, 116 S. Main Street, Gibsonburg, OH. To express online condolences or to view Bernadine's Tribute Video, please visit