Bernal A. "Bernie" Tate
Bernal A. "Bernie" Tate, age 88, of Toledo, passed away peacefully at home Monday, September 2, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was born on January 20, 1931 to Leon and Louise (Alley) Tate in Ellsworth, Maine. Bernie was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving his country proudly during the Korean War for over 6 years. Bernie retired from Medical Mutual after 23 years of service.
Bernie is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Alma Jean Tate; children, Victor (Susan) Hollingshead, Michael (Janet) Hollingshead, Kathryn Jacoby, Kenneth (Bobbie Jo) Tate, Kevin Tate and Karen Brigance; 9 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Iola Lyden; and many other family members and dear friends.
The family will receive guests on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 2 – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo, OH 43615 (419-392-9500). Funeral Services will begin Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Officiating will be his son, Rev. Michael Hollingshead. Entombment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the Salvation Army.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 4, 2019