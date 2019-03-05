|
|
Bernard C. Whittier
Bernard Charlton Whittier, 82, passed away Feb. 27th at his home in Chesterton, IN. Born August 30, 1936, in Toledo, to Charlton and Ruth, "Barney" graduated from DeVilbiss High School ('54) and Colgate Univ. ('58), where he joined the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity.
Whittier married Judith Jeffery (DeVilbiss '55) in 1960. He spent his career in industrial sales and was active in Boy Scouts, Rotary and community theater.
Whittier is survived by his wife and three daughters: Pamela, Allison (Kurtz), and Carolyn; two grandchildren; and brother, Ted. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard.
A memorial service will be held May 10th at 11am at the First Congregational Church of St. Joseph, MI.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019