Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Starks/Menchinger Chapel
2650 Niles Rd
Saint Joseph, MI 49085
(269) 556-9450
Memorial service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
First Congregational Church of St. Joseph
St. Joseph, MI
Bernard C. Whittier


Bernard C. Whittier Obituary
Bernard C. Whittier

Bernard Charlton Whittier, 82, passed away Feb. 27th at his home in Chesterton, IN. Born August 30, 1936, in Toledo, to Charlton and Ruth, "Barney" graduated from DeVilbiss High School ('54) and Colgate Univ. ('58), where he joined the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity.

Whittier married Judith Jeffery (DeVilbiss '55) in 1960. He spent his career in industrial sales and was active in Boy Scouts, Rotary and community theater.

Whittier is survived by his wife and three daughters: Pamela, Allison (Kurtz), and Carolyn; two grandchildren; and brother, Ted. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard.

A memorial service will be held May 10th at 11am at the First Congregational Church of St. Joseph, MI.

Published in The Blade from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
