Bernard Frank Parker
Bernard Frank Parker, age 65, passed away at Hospice of Northwest Ohio on December 21, 2019 surrounded by his wife, Cynthia; daughter, Rebecca Collins; son, Mark Collins; and daughter-in-law, Stephanie. He was born on June 13, 1954, in Toledo, Ohio, to Kenneth and Nancy Parker. Bernie worked as a truck driver for Ryder for the past 15 years. He enjoyed riding his Harley, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his dog, Fred.
Bernie is survived by his wife, Cynthia; mother, Nancy Puhl; daughters, Rebecca Collins, Patricia (Richard) Lloyd and Amy Parker; sons, Mark (Stephanie) Collins and John Wilson; brother, Charles Parker; sister, Janet Heller and Dawn (Manny) Sufaro; 9 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Bernie was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Parker; brothers, Ned and Danny Parker; and sisters, Joyce Jackman and Nancy De Tray.
Donations may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Special thank you to the staff at Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their care and support to Bernie and his family. There will be no funeral services.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019