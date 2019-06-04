Bernard J. Boda



Bernard Joseph Boda, 81 of east Toledo, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019



Parkcliffe Community of Northwood. He was born in Toledo on October 24, 1937 to John and Elizabeth (Surface) Boda. Bernie was a 1955 graduate of Macomber High School. He served in the United States Army. Bernie was a retired mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. He was a member of Calvin United Church of Christ. In his spare time he enjoyed boating, fishing, traveling building model planes and collecting train memorabilia. Bernie was an avid reader, also a movie buff; but most of all he loved his family, his pets, spoiling them; most recent "Buddy" the cat!



Surviving are his brother, Robert; nieces and nephews, Robert ( Debbie) Halas, Judy (Paul) Jacso, Sandy (Paul) Kerschbaum, Mike (Brynn) Fleig, Terry (Stacey Carter) Fleig, David (Carol) Halas, Fred Pakulski; also surviving are many great nieces and nephews. Bernard was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, John, Arnold, Margaret, Ethel, Rose, Dorothy, Helen.



Visitation will be held on Friday, June 7, from 2-8 pm at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, Oregon where his funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 am.. Private inurnment will take in North Oregon Cemetery.



Bernie's family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to Parkcliffe Community and to Great Lakes Hospice for the care and compassion given to Bernie.



Published in The Blade from June 4 to June 5, 2019