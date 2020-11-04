1/
Bernard Jack Harbaugh
1925 - 2020
Bernard Jack Harbaugh

July 18, 1925 - November 1, 2020

Bernard "Jack" Harbaugh, passed peacefully on November 1, 2020 in Waterville, OH at the age of 95. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on July 18, 1925 to parents John E. and Stella (Fry) Harbaugh. Jack was raised in Toledo with four siblings, Harold (Olive); Ladonna (Joel) Edmunds; Richard (Shirley); and Donald (Pat). All preceded his death. He was a WWII Veteran and career Professional Civil Engineer retiring in 1991 from SSOE.

Jack was married 1946 to 1977 to Anna Mae Gerke (deceased 2014) and they raised four children together in West Toledo: Karen (Dale) Knepper, Waterville OH; Janice Harbaugh, Arizona; Roger, Arizona and Julia (Randy) Rhoades, Toledo, OH; 8 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild.

In 1979 Jack married Nancy Lee Barnes Kowalski (deceased 2019). Through this union he attained six Kowalski step-children: Robert (Jane); Donald (deceased) (Laurie); David (deceased) (Connie); Karen (John) Riester; Mark (Karen) and Rick (Rachel); 10 step-grandchildren; 6 step-great grandchildren.

He and his wonderful sense of humor will be sorely missed by all that knew and loved him. "The Bridge of Human Kindness Lasts Forever".

The family expresses their appreciation to Waterville Healthcare and Heartland Hospice for the excellent care given.

Funeral arrangements are entusted to the Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Road, Waterville, OH with Open Visitation on Saturday, November 7th 9:00-11:00am, followed by 11:00am Memorial Service at the Funeral Home. Private interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. The full obituary can be found at his Remembrance site at www.dunnfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, a donation to Heartland Hospice; First United Methodist Church, Hudson, MI; University of Toledo Foundation – Engineering General Scholarship Fund https://www.utfoundation.org/give/giveonline.aspx or donor's choice would be appreciated.


Published in The Blade from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
NOV
7
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
6603 Providence Street
Whitehouse, OH 43571
(419) 877-5322
