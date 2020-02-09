|
|
Bernard Jack Judis, DDS
Bernard Jack Judis, DDS passed away on February 5, 2020 at the age of 86 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on March 22, 1933. He grew up above Judis market which was his family's small family grocery store. He graduated from Scott High School and continued his education graduating from the University of Toledo in three years with a degree in Pharmacy. He went on to The Ohio State University where he obtained his degree in Dentistry. Prior to returning to Toledo to start his dental practice, he served in the United States Air Force as a Captain stationed at Bentwaters AFB near Ipswich, England. He practiced General Dentistry for over 40 years in Walbridge, Ohio and later was an adjunct professor at UNLV School of Dental Medicine after moving to Las Vegas, Nevada. He was a very outgoing, happy person and made friends easily. He had a way of making people feel special. He cherished his patients, fellow faculty and especially his students. It was his honor to teach future dentists. He married Barbara who preceded him in death in 2016. Their 51 years of marriage was filled with happiness and joy and they were fortunate to have friends all over the country. He enjoyed art, music, and dancing with his beloved Barbara. In his younger years he loved playing tennis and racquetball weekly with his friends at the JCC. He was preceded in death by his brother Joseph and twin sister Bernice. He is survived by his children Kimberly (Steven) Friedman of Durham N.C., Jeffrey (Stephanie) of Toledo, OH., Gary (Lori) of Columbus, OH., and Brian (Rebecca) of Austin, TX. He also is survived by grandchildren Jared and Eden Friedman and Justin, Jason, Sari, Sarah, Jeremy, Zachary, Michaela, and Bailey Judis. He was a former board member of Temple Shomer Emunim and the Toledo Dental Society and served on the state peer review. He was a longtime member of the JCC as well as Twin Oaks and Glengarry Country Club. He was a member of AEPI fraternity.
Donations can be made in his memory to Temple Shomer Emunim or UNLV Foundation - In Honor of Dr. Bernard Judis, UNLV School of Dental Medicine, Attn: Dean's Office Dr. Lily T. Garcia, 1001 Shadow Lane M/S 7410 Las Vegas, NV 89106-4124 (702-774-2500).
Published in The Blade from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020