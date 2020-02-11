|
|
(News story) Bernard Jack Judis, a doctor of dental surgery who had a general dentistry practice in Walbridge and was a U.S. Air Force veteran, died Wednesday at the University Medical Center in Las Vegas. He was 86.
He died as a result of injuries he suffered in a car crash on his way to a class he taught at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, dental school, where he was an adjunct professor, his son, Jeffrey Judis, said.
Before he moved to Las Vegas to teach dentistry at UNLV, the elder Mr. Judis had a private general-dentistry practice in Walbridge for about 43 years, from 1963, when he acquired it, until about 2006, when he sold it and retired from practice.
His professional memberships included the Toledo Dental Society, where he was a former board member. He had also participated in the state peer review.
"He loved treating people and teaching his students, and he felt honored to be able to do that," his son said. "He was also very organized and meticulous about his job and about everything else in his life."
"He was [also] a loving and affectionate person. … In his retirement, he continued to enjoy teaching students, which kept him young at heart," he said.
Mr. Judis was born March 22, 1933, in Toledo to Thelma and Max Judis, who owned a family grocery store near the Toledo Museum of Art.
Having turned 10 not long before his father died, he helped his mother run the store while going to school.
In 1950, Mr. Judis graduated from Scott High School and then attended the University of Toledo, graduating in three years with a bachelor's degree in pharmacy.
Mr. Judis then continued his education at the Ohio State University, graduating with a degree in dentistry.
He later joined the Air Force and served at the former U.S.-used Royal Air Force Station Bentwaters near Ipswich, England, until his honorable discharge with the rank of captain in the early 1960s.
Upon his discharge, Mr. Judis returned to the Toledo area to practice dentistry in Walbridge.
He was a longtime board member at Temple Shomer Emunim, where he also taught at its religious school.
Mr. Judis was a former member of what then was the Jewish Community Center in Sylvania, the former Twin Oaks Country Club in Springfield Township, and the former Glengarry Country Club in Holland.
Over the years, he enjoyed art, music, and dancing.
Along with his wife of 51 years, Barbara Judis, who died in 2016, he was preceded in death by his twin sister, Bernice Zaft, and his brother, Dr. Joseph Judis, former dean of the UT college of pharmacy.
Surviving are his daughter, Kimberly Friedman; sons, Jeffrey, Gary, and Brian Judis; and 10 grandchildren.
The family suggest tributes to Temple Shomer Emunim or UNLV Foundation.
This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6089.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 11, 2020