Bernard Lawrence Keating



January 22, 1929 - June 30, 2019



Bernard Lawrence Keating, 90, of Sonora, California, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019, in the home he loved in the Sierra Mountains and surrounded by family.



Bernie Keating was born on January 22, 1929 in Camp Crook, South Dakota to the late Bernard and Ethel (Lewis) Keating. Bernie was raised in Buffalo Gap and then Edgemont, South Dakota. He attended college at University of Colorado (Boulder) on an NROTC scholarship, and following his service as a Naval Officer during the Korean War, completed a Master's Degree from University of California, Berkeley.



Bernie was united in marriage to Aurdery Castello Keating in 1958, in Fresno, California. Over the course of their 61 years of marriage, they resided in the communities of Oakland, California, Portland, Oregon, Moraga, California, Palos Verdes, California, and Toledo, Ohio, prior to moving permanently to Sonora in 1989.



Bernie was a business executive and spent his entire career at one company, Owens Illinois, the global leader in glass bottle manufacturing. He started as an Industrial Engineer in their Oakland plant and worked his way up the ladder to an executive position at the corporate headquarters in Toledo, Ohio, leading quality assurance globally.



Bernie found a second vocation in writing, authoring and publishing 20 books from 1978 to 2019 on topics ranging from religion, science, economics, history, and music, to growing up in the Black Hills of South Dakota. Bernie was an active outdoorsman, with a lifelong passion for camping, fishing and mountain climbing. He shared this strong connection with not only family but with the next generation through his service as Scout Master for his boys' troops. Bernie was a long time active member of St. Patrick's Church in Sonora, California.



Bernie is survived by his wife, Aurdery of Sonora, CA; and his four children, Treci Dimas (George) of Chesapeake, Virginia, Roger Keating (Louise Thornton) of New York City, NY, Lorie Englhardt (Eric), of Palo Alto, CA, and Deke Keating (Judith Alderman) of San Mateo, CA; his brother, Will Keating of Carson City, NV; Bernie is also survived by ten grandchildren: Ari, Angela, and Alexandra Dimas; Zachary, Carson, Addison, and McKenna Englhardt; Lilah and Cooper Keating; and Claire Keating.



Funeral service will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019, 1:00 pm at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 116 Bradford Street, Sonora, CA 95370.



