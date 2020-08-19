1/1
Bernard Pohlad
1936 - 2020
Bernard Pohlad

Bernie Pohlad, 84, died August 14, 2020. Bernie was born in Iowa on January 7, 1936, to George and Julia Pohlad.

Bernie served in the United State Army, from 1958 to 1961 and he served in Baumholder, Germany.

He started his career with Spector Freight, Owens Illinois and started his own transportation business General Traffic Services in 1978.

Bernie had a tremendous love for bowling. He spent many years teaching high school students how to bowl. He spent more than forty years in the Transportation bowling league as the secretary and was selected into the YABA Hall of Fame for meritorious service. His greatest personal bowling accomplishment was shooting a perfect 300 game in 2003.

Another passion for Bernie was fishing and he spent time teaching every grandchild how to fish.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Julia and George, and three brothers, Harry, Richard and Jack. He is survived by Shirley; children, Vicki (Al), Sheri, Sheila, Mike (Missy), Tony (Jennifer), Bob (Gina) Joe (Lori); 18 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Online condolences:

blanchardstrabler.com

Published in The Blade from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
3219 Tremainsville Road
Toledo, OH 43613
419-269-1111
