|
|
Bernard "Bernie" R. Crandall
Bernard "Bernie" R. Crandall, age 84, of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2019 at Sunset Village. The eldest of 6 children, he was born August 25, 1935 in Toledo to Ralph and Joanne (Gschwind) Crandall. A proud UAW member for over 30 years, Ben was employed as a machinist for Dana Corp., retiring in 1993. He was an avid fisherman who also enjoyed hunting and spending time in the outdoors. Ben was a huge fan of NASCAR racing and loved to ride his Harley motorcycle in the "good old days".
Ben is survived by his wife of 62 years, Norma; daughters, Kimberly (Thomas) Adams, Kelly (Mark) Pedersen, and Kandis (Robert) Hager; grandchildren, T.J. Tucker (Tabitha Smith) and Curtice Pedersen (fiancé Sara Segura); brothers, Gerald "Jerry" (Helen) Crandall and Floyd "Bus" Crandall; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Services were private. Arrangements entrusted to David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home (419)726-1583.
Ben's family extends a special "thank you" to Kristen, Alexa, and Brad at Sunset Village for their compassionate care. Memorial donations may be made to the . Please share condolences at
hoeningfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019