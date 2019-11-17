Home

Bernard R. "Bernie" Crandall


1935 - 2019
Bernard R. "Bernie" Crandall Obituary
Bernard "Bernie" R. Crandall

Bernard "Bernie" R. Crandall, age 84, of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2019 at Sunset Village. The eldest of 6 children, he was born August 25, 1935 in Toledo to Ralph and Joanne (Gschwind) Crandall. A proud UAW member for over 30 years, Ben was employed as a machinist for Dana Corp., retiring in 1993. He was an avid fisherman who also enjoyed hunting and spending time in the outdoors. Ben was a huge fan of NASCAR racing and loved to ride his Harley motorcycle in the "good old days".

Ben is survived by his wife of 62 years, Norma; daughters, Kimberly (Thomas) Adams, Kelly (Mark) Pedersen, and Kandis (Robert) Hager; grandchildren, T.J. Tucker (Tabitha Smith) and Curtice Pedersen (fiancé Sara Segura); brothers, Gerald "Jerry" (Helen) Crandall and Floyd "Bus" Crandall; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services were private. Arrangements entrusted to David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home (419)726-1583.

Ben's family extends a special "thank you" to Kristen, Alexa, and Brad at Sunset Village for their compassionate care. Memorial donations may be made to the . Please share condolences at

Published in The Blade from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019
