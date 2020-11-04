1/1
Bernard Rosplohowski
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernard Rosplohowski

Bernard Louis Rosplohowski, age 85, of Toledo, passed away November 1, 2020 at Kingston Residence of Sylvania. He was born September 22, 1935 in Toledo to Bernard Louis and Hattie "Tillie" (Mikolagzyk) Rosplohowski. Bernard was a veteran of the US Army. He was employed as a salesman at Millcraft Paper Company prior to his retirement. An avid bowler, Bernard played every Friday night at University Lanes. He loved his Dobermans, which he owned many throughout his life. A sports enthusiast, Bernard was a huge OSU Buckeyes and Boston Red Sox fan.

Bernard is survived by his sons, Gary and Kenneth (Tracy) Rosplohowski; grandchildren, Kaileigh (Gary) Newman, Taylor, Brock and Evan Rosplohowski; and great-grandchild, Collette Newman. He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Barbara Rosplohowski.

Family and friends may visit Friday, November 6, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, Ohio, followed by the funeral service at 6 p.m.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, those wishing to attend are reminded that masks and social distancing rules will be observed. Please share condolences at

hoeningfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hoening Family Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved