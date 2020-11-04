Bernard RosplohowskiBernard Louis Rosplohowski, age 85, of Toledo, passed away November 1, 2020 at Kingston Residence of Sylvania. He was born September 22, 1935 in Toledo to Bernard Louis and Hattie "Tillie" (Mikolagzyk) Rosplohowski. Bernard was a veteran of the US Army. He was employed as a salesman at Millcraft Paper Company prior to his retirement. An avid bowler, Bernard played every Friday night at University Lanes. He loved his Dobermans, which he owned many throughout his life. A sports enthusiast, Bernard was a huge OSU Buckeyes and Boston Red Sox fan.Bernard is survived by his sons, Gary and Kenneth (Tracy) Rosplohowski; grandchildren, Kaileigh (Gary) Newman, Taylor, Brock and Evan Rosplohowski; and great-grandchild, Collette Newman. He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Barbara Rosplohowski.Family and friends may visit Friday, November 6, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, Ohio, followed by the funeral service at 6 p.m.Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, those wishing to attend are reminded that masks and social distancing rules will be observed. Please share condolences at