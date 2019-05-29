Home

Services
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
Rosary
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
Prayer Service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:30 AM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Christ the King Catholic Church
4100 Harvest Lane
Bernard T. "Barney" Petee


1931 - 2019
Bernard T. "Barney" Petee Obituary
Bernard "Barney" Super Super" Petee

Bernard T. "Barney" Petee, 87, of Toledo, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Ebeid Hospice. He was born September 4, 1931, in Toledo and was the son of Wilfred and Lavina Petee. Barney was a truck driver and retired after 44 years. He drove for numerous companies including, Walton Baking, Sunbeam Bread, Hostess Cake, Michigan-Ohio Auto Freight, Willis Day and Rodeway.

He was an active member of Christ the King Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and the Teamsters Local #20.

Barney is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ruth Petee; son, Michael J. Petee; Mary (Thigpen) Gladeaux; grandchildren, Brian Thomas, Kirk Evan, Jonathan Michael and Lauren Elizabeth Petee; brother, Charles (Jessie) Petee and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends are invited to visit on Wednesday from 2-8 p.m., at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, (between Secor and Douglas Roads), where the rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Prayers will begin on Thursday, at 11:30 a.m., from the funeral home, followed by the funeral mass at 12 noon, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 4100 Harvest Lane. Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands of St. Louis, 443 6th Street, Toledo, OH, 43605 or Christ the King Catholic Church.

Online condolences to Barney's family may be sent at

www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade on May 29, 2019
