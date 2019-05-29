Bernard "Barney" Super Super" Petee



Bernard T. "Barney" Petee, 87, of Toledo, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Ebeid Hospice. He was born September 4, 1931, in Toledo and was the son of Wilfred and Lavina Petee. Barney was a truck driver and retired after 44 years. He drove for numerous companies including, Walton Baking, Sunbeam Bread, Hostess Cake, Michigan-Ohio Auto Freight, Willis Day and Rodeway.



He was an active member of Christ the King Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and the Teamsters Local #20.



Barney is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ruth Petee; son, Michael J. Petee; Mary (Thigpen) Gladeaux; grandchildren, Brian Thomas, Kirk Evan, Jonathan Michael and Lauren Elizabeth Petee; brother, Charles (Jessie) Petee and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.



Friends are invited to visit on Wednesday from 2-8 p.m., at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, (between Secor and Douglas Roads), where the rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Prayers will begin on Thursday, at 11:30 a.m., from the funeral home, followed by the funeral mass at 12 noon, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 4100 Harvest Lane. Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands of St. Louis, 443 6th Street, Toledo, OH, 43605 or Christ the King Catholic Church.



Published in The Blade on May 29, 2019