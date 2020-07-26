Bernd Erhard HorlamusBernd Erhard Horlamus (71) a loving husband, father and son entered eternity on March 31, 2020 surrounded by his devoted family. He peacefully entered the heavenly gates after a courageous battle with (CKD) chronic kidney disease. Through him we know what resilience and perseverance truly looks like in a brave man. Bernd was born on October 3, 1948 in Nuremberg, Germany to Karl and Esther Horlamus. In 1955, Bernd and his parents immigrated to the U.S. aboard the New Amsterdam. A 7-year-old boy with shabby shoes, a clenched teddy bear and not a word of English, Bernd began his new life in America. He was a 1967 graduate of Whitmer High School where he excelled in electronics. He also taught electronics at Adrian College where former students returned with gratitude for going beyond the class room and helping with career planning. Bernd was employed at Doehler Jarvis Inc. for 19 years where he became a journeyman electrician with an excellent work ethic. The place was Laurel Hills Country Club, at an autumn evening party, where Bernd, the "confirmed bachelor," unexpectedly met a Nice 'N Polish, Catholic Gal, Georgette Jankowski. Friendship caught fire, Bernd and Georgette were married on May 25, 1984, at St. Adalbert's Church. To this sacred union 3 sons were born. After marriage, Bernd's electrical expertise led him to employment at the Ford Motor Co., Monroe, retiring in 2006. His fascination with architecture intrigued him to build the family's Perrysburg home on 5 emerald acres. The lights, coffee and curlers were precisely synchronized to smooth morning routines. Bernd celebrated his German heritage by being an active member of the German American Festival Society. He was the gregarious bartender at Bar 5, overflowing the steins of thirsty patrons. Bernd's favorite things in life were Michigan Football, Moody Blues, Datsun 280 Z, Aspen, bowling, and baking those famous cheesecakes. He was a dedicated father first and foremost. He treasured his 3 sons Blake, Grant and Austin. He was a loving man of integrity and generosity. A true zest for life, but his wife and sons were his greatest joy.To my loving mother, Esther Babette. You always made me feel special. Thank you for all your care and concern. I will save you a seat in Heaven.To my youngest son, Austin Karl, RN. You are a compassionate nurse, strong enough to tolerate everything and tender enough to understand everyone. You will never lose, you either win or learn. God uses your hands. I am proud of you.To my middle son, Grant Raymond. Your ambition, determination, and strong work ethic are your finest qualities. You have proven more than once the courage within you. Your humor is God's gift, don't quit until you're proud.To my oldest son, Blake Christian. The first one to call me daddy. I could never repay you for your time, energy and strength it took in caring for me. Your loyalty to our family is priceless. God provides, I will always believe in you.To my loving and devoted wife of 36 years, Georgette Marie. Your kindness, compassion, and patience has no limits. My emotional rock, my best friend, I'd marry you again. Thank You Sweetheart, for never giving up on me. God sees, hold tight.To my lifelong friends, thank you for sharing your lives with me, Gary Spalding, William Dittman, Ron, Fred, Donna Puccetti and Sebastian Moestel. Special God daughters, Anja Krannich & Sommer Adray.Other family members left to cherish his memory are aunt, Marion Boehm; cousins, Kathy (Rick) Ehlers & Thomas Boehm; in-laws, Darlyne (Frank) Kolebuck, Marci (Jerry) Gill, Debbie (Gene) Krausz and Gary Jankowski; nieces and nephews, Lisa Burke, Adrianne, Dan, Paul, Meaghan and Lance Kolebuck, Michelle (Mike) Janowiecki, Alyse and Erika Krausz; and 10 great nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Dr. David Grossman for your excellent care. Sorry I didn't listen.Bernd was preceded in death by his loving father, Karl; uncles, Andreas Horlamus and Hans Boehm; nephew, Kevin Burke; Poker pal, Patrick Laughlin and special family friend, Genevieve Kolebuck.Due to Covid 19, interment will be private. The funeral mass will be on Saturday, August 1st, at 10:00 a.m. at St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 24250 N. Dixie Hwy, Perrysburg. Fr. Herb Weber officiating. Masks are required. Memorial contributions may be sent to St. John XXIII Church.We're not tired because we're failing; we're tired because we're fighting. We're not weary because we're weak; we're weary because we're winning a hard battle. We're not struggling because we're quitters; we're struggling because we're refusing to give up.Stay Strong, God knows your story and He knows how long you've been there.All My Love, Bernd.To leave a special message for the family, please visit: