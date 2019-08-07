|
|
Dr. Bernice C. Marti
Dr. Bernice C. Marti was born to Elsie B. (nee Lee) and Charles S. Cleland on January 17, 1926 in Deckerville, Michigan. She died Saturday, August 3, 2019 in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan after an extended illness.
Dr. Marti's parents were both teachers and she followed in their footsteps. She taught for 47 years – exceeding her father's tenure by one year. Dr. Marti received her Bachelors and Masters degrees in Speech and Hearing Therapy from Michigan State University. She earned her doctorate from the University of Toledo. Dr. Marti began her career as the director of speech and hearing for Owosso Public Schools. During that time, she coached the high school debate team to a Michigan championship. Later, as the director of speech at Woodward and Start High Schools, she guided a team in winning the National Forensic Association State Championship. She went on to develop a speech and hearing communication curriculum, as the director of the UT Communications Department. Upon retirement from the university, she was awarded the honor of Professor Emerita. Dr. Marti was an accomplished seamstress and avid golfer. Along with her late husband, Donald V. Marti, she was an active member of the Toledo and Lambertville communities. She was well-loved and respected by her many students and friends. After her husband's death, she lovingly cared for her late step-daughter, Terry Marti, who was challenged with Down syndrome.
Bernie was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Beulah Tice (Bob); and life partner of twenty years, Everett Noorigian. She is survived by her dear friend and daughter, Bettie Attie of Gainesville, Florida and will be missed by her many nieces and nephews. Her family is comforted by her trust in Jesus as her Savior and is rejoicing that she is now reunited with her loved ones.
A graveside gathering in honor of Aunt Bernie will be held at 11am on Wednesday August 7th at the Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery, 6382 Monroe Street, Sylvania, OH 43560.
Contributions in honor of Dr. Bernice Marti may be made to the Terry Lee Marti Scholarship Fund in care of the University of Toledo Foundation. 419.530.7730
-
Published in The Blade on Aug. 7, 2019