|
|
(News story) Bernice C. Marti, who forged enduring ties as she taught high school speech and drama, developed University of Toledo's speech and hearing program, and retired as a professor emeritus of communication, died Saturday in Sunrise of Bloomfield, Bloomfield Hills, Mich. She was 93.
She had a stroke, her niece Sharon Tice said.
Ms. Marti, a longtime Lambertville resident, returned to the UT classroom through 1999, teaching voice and diction, among other courses, said Richard Knecht, also a professor emeritus of communication.
"She was repeatedly nominated for outstanding teacher," Mr. Knecht said. "Students learned, they respected her, and they also stayed in contact with her long after graduation."
She developed the speech and hearing program in 1972 and became its director. Many of her students wanted to help those with speech and hearing problems. Ms. Knecht was known for her honest appraisal of whether they were suited to such a degree and profession.
"Students looked upon her as the teacher they wished they'd always had," Mr. Knecht said.
She was born Jan. 17, 1926, to Elsie and Charles Cleland and grew up on a farm near Deckerville, Mich. Her parents were teachers, and her father was a leader on the Sanilac County school board.
After graduating from Deckerville High School, Ms. Marti went to Michigan State University, from which she received bachelor's and master's degrees in speech and hearing therapy. She received her doctorate from UT.
She enjoyed debate in a family setting. Coaching high school debate became a specialty as she taught in Owosso, Mich. She later taught speech and drama and coached debate at Woodward and Start high schools in Toledo.
"She expected you to perform your best, that's for sure," said Betty Attie, 75, a Woodward graduate who was first a student of Ms. Marti's at age 13. "She made it fun, but you never felt you were being pushed too hard.
"She never had children, and she kind of adopted me - I guess because I was interested so much in what she was doing," said Ms. Attie, who taught forensics at Whitmer High School and retired as a teacher in the international baccalaureate program of Eastside High School in Gainesville, Fla.
"If you see someone performing a job as exquisitely as she did, it makes that job seem like the moon and the stars," she said. "It's something you wanted to do too."
Ms. Marti took pride in her accomplishments, "to come from a little farm town in the thumb of Michigan and rise to be a university professor," her niece said. "As a physician who went to school when it wasn't so common for women to be doctors, for her to become a professor, for a woman, was pretty remarkable and unusual."
Her competitive drive inspired her training of high school debaters - and her golf game.
"She had very high standards. She expected the best of everybody around her," Dr. Tice said.
She also cared for her elderly mother and for her stepdaughter, Terry Marti, who had Down syndrome.
"She wanted to do whatever she could to do the best for folks," Dr. Tice said.
She was a skilled seamstress, gourmet cook, and gardener, and she was kind to animals.
"She had a care for nature," Mr. Knecht said.
She and Donald V. Marti married Oct. 10, 1975. He died July 12, 1984. She and Everett Noorigian had been life partners for 20 years when he died on Nov. 1, 2006.
There are no immediate survivors.
A graveside gathering is to begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery, Sylvania.
The family suggests tributes to the Terry Lee Marti Scholarship Fund in care of the UT Foundation.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 7, 2019