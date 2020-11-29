Bernice "Bea" Clara Kline
In a year like none other, of Bea's 90 years of life, in which she was isolated from friends and activities, she received the diagnosis of cancer in her lung. Despite COVID, she embarked on her "Farewell Tour" abiding to all CDC guidelines. Bea made drive-by visits to family and friends, frequent trips to Mel-O-Creme, and had close encounters at African Safari. A personal concert by the Toledo Swiss Singers was held for her in a cousin's barn. She also had the opportunity to reminisce with a life-long friend over ice cream at Toft's.
Laughter-filled moments helped her to remain positive; like a suggestion by a nephew to wear a tin foil cap on her head overnight so that she would wake up feeling better.
Bea Kline, 90, of Graytown, Ohio entered Heaven on November 27, 2020, surrounded by her family and the quilt her son made for her. She was born to the late Gottfried and Clara (Luebke) Harder on their farm in Lindsey, Ohio. Bea graduated from Harris-Elmore High School in 1948. She then began the nursing program at Robinwood Hospital in Toledo, Ohio, where she graduated cum laude, and became a Registered Nurse in 1951. On January 26, 1952 Bea married Dale A. Kline. While Dale was in the service, Bea would find employment, at various hospitals across America, where he was stationed.
In 1956, Bea began working at St. Charles Hospital, Oregon, Ohio in the surgery area. In 1976, she helped to set up the Endoscopy Department and worked in this area until her retirement in March of 1995.
Bea found joy in creating stained glass pieces, gardening, tending to her many rose bushes, canning and cooking. One noteworthy cooking tip was her method to bake butternut squash. No need to fight to slice the squash in half; instead pierce the squash with a fork multiple times, place on a foil-lined cookie sheet, bake at 350 degrees for an hour or so.
Bea has been a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Oak Harbor, Ohio, Flying Farmers, and Toledo Swiss Singers.
Bea is survived by her children: daughters, Cindy and Sandy, and son, Mark; brother, Allen (Beverly) Harder; sister-in-laws, Thelma Harder and Caroline Harder; brother-in-law, Bill Krieger; many nieces and nephews. Grand animals: Sadie, Alpha, Omega, Fuji, Pinky and The Brain. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dale of 60 years; brothers, Vernon, Franklin, David, Morton; sister, Eileen Krieger; dear friend, Bob Barger.
The family would like to thank ProMedica Hospice of Clyde, for their comfort and endless support. Per Bea's wishes there will be no visitation. Due to COVID restrictions there will be no celebration of her life service. The family has suggested memorials be given to St. John Endowment Trust, St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 122 W. Ottawa St., Oak Harbor, OH 43449 or ProMedica Hospice of Clyde, 430 S. Main St., Clyde, OH 43410 . Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com
