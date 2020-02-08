Home

Bernice "Bb" Czubachowski


1937 - 2020
Bernice "Bb" Czubachowski Obituary
Bernice "BB" Czubachowski

Bernice "BB" Czubachowski, 82, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was born on June 25, 1937 in Poland to Joseph and Veronica Poplawski.

Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; her parents; and brother, Edmund Poplawski. She will be dearly missed by her sisters, Elizabeth (Frank) Tonkel, Anna (Alex) Wasylkowski and Sophia (Lawrence) Mikolajczyk; 11 nieces and nephews; many great nieces and nephews and friends.

In keeping with Bernice's wishes, there will be no services. Memorial tributes may be directed to the .

Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.

Published in The Blade on Feb. 8, 2020
