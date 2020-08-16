1/1
Bernice M. Martin
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernice M. Martin

Bernice M. Martin, age 92 of Oregon, OH passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at her home.

She was born on April 7, 1928 in Toledo, OH to George and Eleanor (Romstadt) Cedoz. Bernice was a 1946 graduate of Clay High School and worked as a preschool teacher and Home Based Supervisor for Head Start Program for 23 years, retiring in 1988. She was often found spending time with friends at the Oregon Senior Center or taking trips to the casino. In her spare time, she enjoyed crafts, crocheting, and visiting friends. Her quiet intellect and content spirit served as an example to all who knew her. She will be dearly missed by family and friends. She was a long time member of Dunberger Ladies Auxiliary, former Cooley Canal Yacht Club, and Oregon Senior Center.

Bernice is survived by her loving sons, Gary (Marlene) Martin, Jim (Pam) Martin; grandchildren, Alison Austin, Natalie (Mike) Jackson, Scott (Christina) Martin, Jamie (Jeremy) Marinis, Matt (Sierra) Martin; great-grandchildren, Mikalah (Cameron) Bauman, Evvie, Gus, and Abram Jackson, Karris and Niko Marinis, Jack and Grant Martin, Mia and Neveah Austin; sister-in-law, Carol Allen; brother-in-law, Tom Socie; and many nieces and nephews.

Bernice is preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 43 years, William Martin; brothers, Norman and Glenn; sister, Marilyn Socie; and sister-in-law Phyllis Coontz.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bernice's name can be made to Heartland Hospice.

www.freckchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Freck Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved