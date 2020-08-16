Bernice M. MartinBernice M. Martin, age 92 of Oregon, OH passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at her home.She was born on April 7, 1928 in Toledo, OH to George and Eleanor (Romstadt) Cedoz. Bernice was a 1946 graduate of Clay High School and worked as a preschool teacher and Home Based Supervisor for Head Start Program for 23 years, retiring in 1988. She was often found spending time with friends at the Oregon Senior Center or taking trips to the casino. In her spare time, she enjoyed crafts, crocheting, and visiting friends. Her quiet intellect and content spirit served as an example to all who knew her. She will be dearly missed by family and friends. She was a long time member of Dunberger Ladies Auxiliary, former Cooley Canal Yacht Club, and Oregon Senior Center.Bernice is survived by her loving sons, Gary (Marlene) Martin, Jim (Pam) Martin; grandchildren, Alison Austin, Natalie (Mike) Jackson, Scott (Christina) Martin, Jamie (Jeremy) Marinis, Matt (Sierra) Martin; great-grandchildren, Mikalah (Cameron) Bauman, Evvie, Gus, and Abram Jackson, Karris and Niko Marinis, Jack and Grant Martin, Mia and Neveah Austin; sister-in-law, Carol Allen; brother-in-law, Tom Socie; and many nieces and nephews.Bernice is preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 43 years, William Martin; brothers, Norman and Glenn; sister, Marilyn Socie; and sister-in-law Phyllis Coontz.Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bernice's name can be made to Heartland Hospice.