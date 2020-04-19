Bernice Macek Bernice Macek, 91, of Holland, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020. She was born on July 20, 1928 to Stanislaus and Wanda Florczak in Ludvipol, Poland. After being displaced from her homeland, and interned in a slave labor camp in Germany during World War 2, Bernice came to the United States in 1949. Tragically she lost her entire family to the war, with the exception of her beloved mother and sister, both now deceased. Bernice was a hard worker, retiring from Libby Glass, but more importantly, she was a sweet and kind woman, who loved her family and her kitties immensely. She will be sorely missed. Bernice is survived by her children, Julia (John) Royston and Richard (Cheryl) Macek; grandchildren, John (Ann-Drea) Royston, Jennifer (Ronnie) Motyka, and great grandson Leo. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of sixty-two years Marion and her beloved son, Leslie. Services will be private. Due to the current Covid-19 situation, a celebration of her life will be held and announced on a later date. Professional services were provided by the Reeb Funeral Home where online condolences may be offered at www.reebfuneralhome.com
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.