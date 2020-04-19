Bernice Macek
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernice Macek Bernice Macek, 91, of Holland, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020. She was born on July 20, 1928 to Stanislaus and Wanda Florczak in Ludvipol, Poland. After being displaced from her homeland, and interned in a slave labor camp in Germany during World War 2, Bernice came to the United States in 1949. Tragically she lost her entire family to the war, with the exception of her beloved mother and sister, both now deceased. Bernice was a hard worker, retiring from Libby Glass, but more importantly, she was a sweet and kind woman, who loved her family and her kitties immensely. She will be sorely missed. Bernice is survived by her children, Julia (John) Royston and Richard (Cheryl) Macek; grandchildren, John (Ann-Drea) Royston, Jennifer (Ronnie) Motyka, and great grandson Leo. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of sixty-two years Marion and her beloved son, Leslie. Services will be private. Due to the current Covid-19 situation, a celebration of her life will be held and announced on a later date. Professional services were provided by the Reeb Funeral Home where online condolences may be offered at www.reebfuneralhome.com

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved