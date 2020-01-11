Home

Bernice Millen Rabbitt

Bernice Millen
Rabbitt
1-11-1920 ~ 4-25-2010
One hundred years from now it will not matter the car you drove, the house you lived in, your bank account, or the clothes you wore.
But the world will be a little better, because you were important in the life of your children, grand and great - grand children, Boystown and St. Jude's Children....all the children your life touched. Thank you.
Missed beyond words and an inspiration to our better selfs.
Love Always and In All Ways, Children Michael, Michelle, Gary, Kathy, Debbie, DeAnna, Grand and Great-Grandchildren
As published in The Blade

Published in The Blade on Jan. 11, 2020
